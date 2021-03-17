Mamata Banerjee Releases TMC's Manifesto; Promises 10 Lakh Jobs, Free Ration At Doorstep 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released TMC's manifesto ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Calling it a 'development-oriented manifesto', the TMC supremo said, "You all know this was to be done much earlier but due to my health, I am announcing this today. In the last few years, we have committed and fulfilled all the promises 110%."

"The work we have done has got us recognition across the world. This is not a political manifesto, it is a development-oriented manifesto. This a manifesto of the people, for the people, and by the people," she added.

Vowing to decrease unemployment, Mamata Banerjee promised to generate over 5 lakh job opportunities in the state over the course of a year. She also claimed that under the TMC regime, the state's revenue had risen from Rs 25,000 crores to over Rs 75,000 crores. "The farmers' income went up by 3 times. In the MSME sector, we are number 1. Even during COVID, we have arranged jobs," she said.

TMC's manifesto promises

Special programs for the Girls

10 lakhs new MSMEs will be established

Pension of Rs 1000 for widows

Duare Sarkar program will be extended to 4 months

Free ration will be provided at the doorstep

Minimum Guaranteed support to poor

1.06 Crore for Economic support (General caste will get Rs 500 per month and Rs 1000 per month for the SC & ST & OBC)

Moreover, the CM also launched an attack on the BJP asserting that the saffron party would never be able to 'divide' Bengal. "Bengal was never divided so BJP cannot divide us. I give my gratitude to the Left leaders those who are saying no to BJP. I request to Left ideology people to go and cast their vote in favor of the TMC," she said.

West Bengal elections

In the run-up to the high-octane State polls, the BJP has gone all-guns-blazing, dispatching its top brass including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to the state to campaign for the upcoming elections. Raking up issues of political violence and corruption, the saffron party has asked Bengal to bring an end to the 'dictatorship' of Mamata Banerjee and once again establish a 'Sonar Bangla'. The TMC, on the other hand, has hit out at the BJP vowing to never allow 'outsiders' to take control of Bengal.

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.