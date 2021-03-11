Mamata Banerjee Responding Well To Treatment, Says Medical Team; To Examine CM On March 12

Providing an update on CM Mamata Banerjee's health, Dr M Bandopadhya of the SSKM hospital has affirmed that the TMC chief is responding well to the treatment. Dr Bandopadhya has informed that a 6-member medical team re-examined the Bengal CM on Thursday evening after she was allegedly attacked on Wednesday and added that she still has symptoms related to bony injuries.

The medical board is set to meet again at 11 AM tomorrow to decide on a further course of action. However, SSKM hospital staff refrained from commenting on whether Mamata Banerjee will be able to continue with her campaigning for the West Bengal elections.

"Her abdominal ultrasonography, an x-ray of right forearm & right shoulder, CT scan of thorax within acceptable limits. Her left knee reveals some degree of degenerative changes on CT scan. Medical board will meet tomorrow at 11 am & decide further course of action," ANI quoted Dr Bandopadhya.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has refuted the allegation claiming that the body has 'taken over' the law & order machinery in the state ahead of the polls. Maintaining that the alleged attack was 'unfortunate,' the election body asserted that the incident needs to be enquired into with promptitude and dispatch. "Completely incorrect to suggest that Commission has taken over law & order machinery in the state in the name of conducting elections and appropriated whole governance structure," the ECI said in a statement on Thursday night.

TMC: 'EC responsible more than police'

Earlier in the day, Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee held the Election Commission responsible for the lapse in security rather than West Bengal police, demanding them to investigate into the issue. Stating that the TMC will raise black flags throughout Bengal in protest against the attack, he alleged a BJP hand behind the attack. Trinamool MPs are set to meet the EC in Delhi, alleging a threat to the life of the Bengal CM. The EC has sought a report from the Bengal secretary by Friday on the incident.

On Wednesday, hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. She alleged that 4-5 people pushed her into her car and closed the door on her foot, leading to her injury. Doctors stated that the CM has suffered severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in the right shoulder, forearm and neck and is currently being monitored at Kolkata's SSKM institute.