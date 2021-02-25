Mamata Banerjee Rides Electric Scooter To Bengal Secretariat In Protest Against Fuel Rates

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday protested against the ongoing rise in fuel prices by commuting to the Nabanna state secretariat on an electric scooter. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim drove the e-scooter with Mamata Banerjee riding pillion. Both were wearing helmets while the CM was also adorned with a protest banner.

Last week, slamming the BJP-led central government over the rising fuel price, Mamata Banerjee said the Centre will reduce the prices only for few days ahead of elections. "They (BJP) are increasing LPG and diesel prices every day. It is a matter of concern. The central government will only reduce the prices for a few days when the elections are round at the corner," said Banerjee. Currently, the price of Petrol in Kolkata is at Rs 91.12 per litre whereas the price of Diesel is at Rs 84.2 per litre

Mamata Banerjee vs BJP

Mamata Banerjee is battling an unprecedented push by the BJP to make inroads into West Bengal at a state assembly level. BJP leaders including the Prime Minister, Amit Shah and JP Nadda have been regular visitors to the state as the party goes about its 'Poribortan Yatra'. Nadda is, in fact, in Kolkata on Thursday where he initiated a crowdsourcing drive towards the BJP's election manifesto towards making a 'Sonar Bangla'.

Meanwhile, the high prevailing fuel prices have led to their own thread of protests around the country. The poster Mamata Banerjee appears to reflect an attack at the Prime Minister. It reads: 'What is in your mouth? Petrol price hike. Diesel price hike. Cooking gas price hike' bearing a demonic face. She had unleashed a fiery diatribe at the Prime Ministrer just a day earlier.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, branding him as the "biggest rioter", who will meet a fate "even worse" than that of former US President Donald Trump. Banerjee, speaking at a rally at Sahaganj in Hooghly district from where the prime minister had addressed a public meeting last week, also alleged that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are spreading lies and hatred throughout the country.

(With PTI inputs)