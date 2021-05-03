Mamata Banerjee Rubs Salt In BJP's WB Wounds; Makes Dire Claim On Nandigram Recount Row

As CM Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) swept the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, the TMC supremo while addressing media on Monday declared all journalists as COVID-19 warriors. Speaking about her defeat in the Nandigram constituency, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that she had received an SMS from someone wherein Returning Officer of the constituency has written to someone that if he allows recounting of votes then his life would be under threat. The EC had on Sunday night declined TMC's demand to re-count the Nandigram votes.

Alleging that there have been several anomalies during the counting process at Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee said, "As per this letter, if I asked for the recounting of votes, then there will be a life-threatening situation for the Returning Officer. For four hours server was down, Governor also congratulated me. Suddenly everything changed."

CM Mamata Banerjee: 'What is the problem in recounting?'

Asking the saffron party what problem is there in recounting votes of the Nandigram constituency, the TMC supremo asked, "Why are you afraid of recounting?" Stating that everyone has seen how the reporters and the news agency had declared her victory in Nandigram, the Bengal Chief Minister said that TMC is going to do a proper movement till the time, a proper recounting of votes is done.

CM Mamata said, "You have all seen how Nandigram counting was done. 2 very biased observers were monitoring the counting. BJP has said that anyhow Mamata Banerjee has to be defeated. What is this? They cannot stop me."

Pointing towards the number of seats the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in the state Assembly polls, the TMC chief said that the saffron party would not have even crossed 50. She further accused the Election Commission (EC) of siding with BJP. Remarking that she is very happy with the Supreme Court as it sided with the observations of the Madras HC (against the EC), she said that sometimes 'judgment is justice. people only want justice as it is the main pillar of democracy'.

The West Bengal CM said, "Many politicians including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Rajnikanth, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh and many others have congratulated me and said that they are happy on TMC's victory."

When a reporter congratulated CM Mamata on her victory and asked her to comment on the recent visuals of violence being shared by the BJP, the Bengal CM said, "You all had declared in advance that TMC will not even cross 115 seats. Anyways I am just joking." Accusing BJP of using pictures of old incidents of violence, she said that this is not right and BJP has the habit of making use of old riots. "We have now asked the police to take down these pictures. I do not like violence," Mamata Banerjee added.

CM Mamata: 'We will celebrate once COVID is over'

Appealing to the people of the state to stay calm and not indulge in any kind of victory processions, CM Mamata said that the state people should celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birthday on May 9 and be grateful for his birth. Stating that there will be no rally or any other form of victory procession, she said that the TMC will celebrate its win once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

The TMC supremo said, "One thing is very clear from this mandate that the BJP is now losing its ground. I have not stopped BJP from entering Bengal. Instead, the people of the state have stopped it. They have finally proved that they still have the ability to distinguish between what is right and what is wrong. People in the state still have the spine to take the right decisions."

Crediting the people of Bengal for her victory, Mamata Banerjee also spokes about the current Coronavirus vaccine and oxygen shortage across the country. She said that there is no scarcity of vaccine in the state. "We're requesting the Centre to please sanction Rs 30,000 crore for a universal vaccine for all throughout the country. I came to know that they're sending maximum vaccines and oxygen to 2-3 states," she added.

The West Bengal election results

Although Mamata Banerjee lost the high-intensity Nandigram battle, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 160 seats, and is leading in another 52. Meanwhile, BJP won 49 seats and leads additionally in 29. Accepting its defeat, the BJP said it has reached the milestone of becoming the opposition party in Bengal. “We got the responsibility of becoming the opposition party in the state and we will do everything to serve the people and help Mamata Didi to fight COVID-19 and all other work required to serve the public,” the BJP said in a press conference on the result day.

Bengal witnessed a vigorous contest between the ruling Trinamool and BJP across eight phases held from March to April. The election witnessed incidents of political violence, blame game and mudslinging in the run-up to the election which continued even during the results day.

