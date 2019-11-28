Mamata Banerjee Basks In Bengal Bypoll Win, Says BJP Will Lose In Jharkhand Too

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party will lose the Jharkhand Assembly elections as they have in other state elections. Jharkhand will head to polls from November 30 in a five-phase round. The Trinamool Congress supremo also hit out against the BJP on NRC and said that people of her state are opposed to the plan. Speaking to reporters after her party's 3/3 win in recently held by-polls in Bengal, Mamata Banerjee expressed her happiness on TMC's victory while also dismissing any big challenge from the BJP in 2021 Assembly polls.

BJP will lose in Jharkhand, says Mamata

"BJP tried their whole government, all agencies, full authority to work against the political parties. But I think Jharkhand also they will lose. That is the indication. They have done nothing, even in Tripura also they won the election; what they are saying nothing happens in Bengal, see in Tripura people can't even speak (their mind). You ask the Northeastern states whether they want this NRC?" said CM Mamata Banerjee. She has often alleged the BJP of using state machinery and investigating agencies as a tool to target political opponents.

By-poll boost ahead of 2021 Assembly polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won all the three seats that it contested in the recently held by-poll elections in West Bengal. TMC surprised everyone by turning out victorious in the Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar seat. In its electoral history, TMC had never won those two particular seats. Tapan Deb Sinha of the TMC won the Kaliaganj seat by defeating his nearest rival Kamal Chandra Sarkar of the BJP by 2,417 votes. TMC candidate Pradip Sarkar won the by-poll to Kharagpur Sadar seat by defeating BJP's Prem Chandra Jha by 20,788 votes. TMC retained the Karimpur seat as well with a huge margin.

