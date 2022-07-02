Mamata Banerjee Says NDA's Murmu 'more Likely To Become President'; Cites Maha Rebellion

Ahead of the presidential election which is slated to take place on July 18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday stated that NDA's candidate, Droupadi Murmu’s chances of winning the polls are higher considering the recent political developments in Maharashtra which led to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA regime.

Mamata Banerjee said, “Now we know Droupadi Murmu’s chances are better because of developments in Maharashtra. We’ll go by what opposition parties say.” It is pertinent to mention here that it was Mamata Banerjee who pioneered the first meeting of multiple Opposition factions and 'non-BJP' parties to deliberate on the choice of a common Presidential nominee. The meeting was held on June 15 in New Delhi and many senior leaders from Congress and Left parties were in attendance.

The TMC leader further added that the BJP did not consider discussing with the Opposition before declaring Murmu's name as their Presidential candidate. She said, “BJP did not discuss with us before announcing their candidate for Presidential elections. They should have taken our suggestions, then we could have considered.”

Akali Dal to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has been an ally of the BJP, announced that it will support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA declared Droupadi Murmu as their presidential candidate on June 21. Murmu filed her nomination papers at the Parliament Library Building in the national capital on June 24.

Droupadi Murmu, the first woman tribal leader to file her nomination for the top constitutional post of the country, is a seasoned politician from Odisha coupled with an extensive background in the field of academics reflects that she will uplift the tribal sections of the community.

Notably, Murmu will face the opposition's common candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential polls on July 18. If elected, she will be the first President of India from the tribal community and the country’s second female president after Pratibha Patil.

Presidential election

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the electoral college consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot.

However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers was June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21. The candidates are required to submit over Rs 15,000 as a deposit and then submit a signed list of 50 proposers and 50 seconders.