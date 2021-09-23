Mamata Banerjee Says No Lack Of Netas Who Can Be CM From TMC, Wants 'blessings' Via Votes

With only a week left for the Bhabhanipur by-polls, Mamta Banerjee’s on Thursday asserted confidence in the ‘able’ party leaders and said, that even if she losses, there will be several able members in the TMC to take on the Chief Minister’s position.

Meanwhile, she also requested the people of her constituency to consider voting for her if they want to see her continuing as their Chief Minister.

While addressing the people, during her campaign for Sept 30 polls, she said, "My party has the majority. There is no dearth of people who can become the chief minister. But if you want me to continue, bless me with your votes... Even if cyclone or tornado comes, come and cast your vote".

She further requested the people to come out and vote for her, even if it rains on the polling day since West Bengal has been witnessing heavy downpour for the past few weeks. She encouraged voters to execute their voting rights and go to vote, even if it rains next Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nominations for Bhabanipur by-elections that are scheduled to take place on September 30. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was seen accompanied by other TMC leaders to file her nominations.

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee

With an aim to provide a tough fight like Nandigram to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BJP has fielded state BJYM vice president Priyanka Tibrewal as its candidate in the Bhabanipur by-election. Tibrewal, who unsuccessfully contested the West Bengal Assembly polls from Entally, is also a practising advocate in the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court. She was also one of the petitioners who moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state.

Bhabanipur by-elections

The battle of Bhabanipur holds major importance as it has to be won by the TMC Chief to get re-elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. During the Assembly Elections 2021, Mamata-led TMC emerged victoriously. However, the CM lost her seat in Nandigram to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. Significant to note that Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency, has vacated the seat for Banerjee. Meanwhile, Congress has decided to watch 'BJP Vs TMC' from a distance as the party has announced not to file any nominations against West Bengal CM. On the other hand, the Left Front Committee has announced CPI(M)'s Srijib Biswas as their candidate for the upcoming bypolls at the Bhabanipur assembly constituency in West Bengal.

(Image: PTI)