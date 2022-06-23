Mamata Banerjee Says 'send Maha MLAs To WB, Will Extend Good Hospitality' Amid MVA Crisis

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and taunted the party, saying that 'instead of sending MLAs to the flood-stricken Assam, send Maharashtra MLAs to West Bengal, we will extend good hospitality to them.' CM Mamata Banerjee's comment comes as Shiv Sena Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's faction is swelling up with over 45 MLAs (Including seven independents) having reached Guwahati's Radisson Blu Hotel. The political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by the cross-voting in the MLC elections unfolded as the MLAs from Shiv Sena moved to a hotel in Surat on the night of June 20 and then flew in a chartered plane to Assam's Guwahati.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them." Her comments come after TMC workers protested outside the Radisson Blu hotel where the Shiv Sena MLAs are lodged.

'Want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all'

CM Mamata Banerjee said, "We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all. Today (BJP) you're in power and using money, muscle, mafia power. But one day you have to go. Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don't support it." Then demanding justice for the people and the constitution, CM Banerjee also raised suspicion that BJP might repeat the act in other states and said, "Instead of Assam, send them (rebel MLAs) to Bengal. We will give them good hospitality...After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the Assam Chief Minister of caring more for the MLAs and ignoring the grim flood situation in Assam. "As Assam drowns, @BJP4Assam Government is busy following orders from Delhi to play host to rebel MLAs. I wish CM @himantabiswa cared more about the flood-affected victims and less about toppling the Maharashtra Government. Priorities are clear for a remote-controlled subservient government," Abhishek Banerjee tweeted.

Political crisis in Maharashtra

The MLC elections proved to be the trigger for the simmering internal opposition in the Shiv Sena over the years, which precipitated as over 40 Shiv Sena MLAs cross-voted in the elections and under the leadership of state minister and senior Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, immediately moved in the dark hours of the night to a hotel in Surat and then flew to the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam's Guwahati.

The breakaway faction, on June 23, released a joint photograph of 45 MLAs sitting together at the hotel in Guwahati. Out of the 45, 38 MLAs belonged to the Shiv Sena, while the seven others were independent MLAs.

