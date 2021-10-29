Mamata Banerjee Says TMC Came To Goa To Fight BJP, 'If Not Fought, They Will Sell Country'

Spearheading the expansion of the Trinamool Congress out of West Bengal by eyeing the upcoming polls in Goa, Mamata Banerjee on Friday addressed the people in the state capital Panaji and extended her political clamour by kickstarting the party’s political campaign.

While Mamata Banerjee had a busy day today, inducting the Tennis ace Leander Paes in the party and visiting the fishing community, among other things, she made space for her address to people in Panaji.

“TMC came to Goa to fight BJP” claims Mamata Banerjee

During her speech, Mamata touched upon several topics including Goan culture, music and caste divide. After attacking Congress earlier on Friday, questioning the work done by them, Mamata Banerjee said that she has launched the Trinamool Congress in Goa, as it is the need of the hour to fight the expanding regime of BJP.

She further added that if they won’t fight them now, then the BJP will finish the country by selling it off, she added. On my visit to Goa, I was shown black flags, but I didn't even say anything except ‘namaste’, she asserted.

Speaking of Goan culture,TMC supremo said, “ India is a place where anyone can go anywhere, everyone can have their own identity, I can have my own identity, you can have your own identity. Praising Goan culture and music she added that Goan music is very good, the rhythm is very good, music is bold and only one line can give a message, "your culture is very strong.”

On being asked why she chose Goa to fight the election, she responded by stating that “Goa is the future goldmine.” Bannerjee said, “Some people are asking, why am I interested in Goa? I tell them, Goa is the goldmine of the future, I want to start with Goa. What is the issue?”

Further speaking on the issue of caste divide, she said, “Sometimes I am ashamed that I am labelled in the community, we all are labelled, I am labelled as a Hindu, a Brahmin, why do we divide each other on the basis of caste? We are all humans, we all are the common man. I am proud of all Hindus, Muslims, Christian, Sikhs.”



Mamata Banerjee is on a two-day visit to Goa. On the first day of campaigning for the TMC, she inducted Leander Paes to the party, visited fish markets and fishing community, paid visits to temples and held talks with party leaders.

Image: ANI