Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has asserted that the people of India have put the onus on her party to oust the 'fascist' BJP. Banerjee also claimed that Congress has 'miserably failed' to put up a fight against the saffron party. Referring to TMC's victory in the assembly polls that were held in West Bengal earlier this year, Mamata Banerjee said that the party has earned the trust of the people across the country after its resounding victory. In an article titled 'Dilli r Daak (Call of Delhi)' in the puja edition of the TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', Banerjee claimed that the BJP has failed to digest its defeat in the assembly polls and is pursuing vendetta politics.

"The BJP has failed to digest its defeat in the assembly polls and is pursuing vendetta politics. Right now, there is a new challenge before the TMC - the call of Delhi. The people of this country want respite from the anti-people policies and politics and defeat of the fascist forces," she said in the article.

'New India around TMC; Bengal should lead the fight'

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Mamata Banerjee had visited Delhi in July and met several opposition leaders in a bid to forge an alliance of anti-BJP parties. Meanwhile, she also said that the people are dreaming of a 'new India around the TMC' as the party also gets calls from various states.

"The people of the country are now dreaming of a new India around the TMC. Crossing the boundaries of Bengal, the TMC is getting calls from various states. They want that Bengal should lead the fight for a new India. That is why we are saying we have to respond to people's calls. We have to fulfil the wishes of the people and bring together all anti-BJP forces on one platform," she said.

Banerjee also took a dig at the Congress but ruled out keeping the grand old party out of a united platform of anti-BJP forces. She instead suggested that the platform should be based on policies. She also claims that the Congress party's defeat in the last two general elections 'breaks the confidence of the masses.'

"But the fact is, in the recent past, the Congress has failed to put up a fight against the BJP. In the last two Lok Sabha polls, it was proved. If you can't provide a fight at the Centre, it breaks the confidence of the masses, and the BJP gains a few more votes in states. We cannot allow this to happen this time. "We don't want the leadership of this alliance. But the Congress has to understand and accept the reality or else there will be a gap in the alliance. There should not be any gap, any lacunae in forming an anti-BJP force at the all-India level this time," Banerjee said in the article.

The TMC chief further said that her party is ready to be the driving force to oust the BJP at the Centre and said that TMC's development model has defeated the saffron party's juggernaut. "The people of the country have faith in this (TMC) model. We have to present the most workable model which can meet the aspirations of the people of India. The TMC will not move a step backwards in fulfilling the aspirations of the people," she said. She further referred to the time when TMC emerged as the main opposition face against the CPI(M) regime in West Bengal by outsmarting the Congress. She asserted that the TMC has become the 'real opposition against the BJP'.