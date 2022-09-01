Mamata Banerjee Says 'would've Quit Politics' Over PIL Seeking Probe Into Her Kin's Assets

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday admitted that she sometimes feels that she would have "quit politics". Notably, this statement from CM Mamata came after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at a Calcutta High Court division bench wherein the petitioner demanded a central agency probe into the properties of her family members alleging an exponential rise in their assets.

Speaking to reporters, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I entered politics to serve the society, but if I was aware earlier that today's politics would become so dirty, wherein I and my family members would have to face so many fake slanders, then I would have quit politics long ago."

West Bengal CM's statement also holds greater significance as recently, the Enforcement Directorate summoned TMC leader and Mamata's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, to appear at its office in Kolkata in connection with the West Bengal coal scam case. In addition to this, several of the TMC leaders are also under central agencies' lens in connection with several scams including the SSC scam and cattle smuggling scam.

'Bulldoze if illegal property found in my name or my family': CM Mamata Banerjee

Reacting to the PIL filed seeking a probe into the properties of her family members, the Chief Minister stated that anyone who can identify a property owned by her or a member of her family as having occupied government property illegally would be free to demolish that property with a bulldozer.

"Even my permission will not be needed for this. I have asked the state's Chief Secretary to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. If there is a single allegation against any member of my family of illegally occupying land then that concerned family member will be answerable," CM told reporters.

ED summons Abhishek Banerjee in coal scam case

Moreover, in the latest trouble for TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the West Bengal coal scam case. He has been asked to appear before the ED at its Kolkata office on September 2, sources have revealed. After the Diamond Harbour MP and his wife Rujira Banerjee had moved the Supreme Court in March challenging the ED summons asking them to appear in the national capital, the central agency was allowed to question them in Kolkata with a 24-hour notice.

It is pertinent to mention that other TMC leaders are also under central agencies' radar for their involvement in alleged scams. Notably, TMC's Anubrata Mondal has been arrested in connection with the cattle smuggling case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), while expelled minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested by the ED in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) recruitment case.