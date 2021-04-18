Mamata Banerjee Seeks PM Modi's Aid On Vaccines, Oxygen & Remdesivir Amid COVID Surge

As the nation grapples with the second wave of COVID-19, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, wrote to PM Modi seeking his intervention in the state's battle against the virus. Highlighting the lack of vaccine stock, she demanded an additional 5.4 crore vaccine doses to inoculate 2.7 crore citizens. She added that while the state had offered to freely vaccinate all citizens by freeing up the SDRF, she said such permission was not given by the Centre.

Mamata writes to PM Modi

Moreover, hit by shortage of Remdesivir - the drug used for treating COVID-19 - Banerjee said that the state required 6000 vials of Remdesivir & 1000 vials of Tocilizumab daily, but had only 100 vials available. Similarly, she sought the PM's intervention in ensuring that govt-run SAIL continues to supply adequate medical oxygen to the state's various hospitals. The CM is currently holding a roadshow from Dhakuria Bridge to Kalighat Crossing in Kolkata, campaigning for the remaining Bengal poll phases.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Narendra Modi requesting supply of 5.4 crores more vaccine doses, steady supply of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab medicines & supply of oxygen as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/mHYnjTn73x — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds a roadshow from Dhakuria Bridge to Kalighat Crossing in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/dH1yi9yYvi — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Bengal rallies flout COVID norms

With BJP, Trinamool and the Congress-Left alliance entangled in battle for Bengal, top leaders like PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Choudhury are holding massive rallies and roadshows across the state. Visuals shared by these leaders show massive crowds flouting social distancing guidelines, not wearing masks, cheering as the nation battles a second COVID-19 wave. With experts expressing concern over the lack of any social distancing in these rallies, many have criticised these politicians for sending the wrong message amid a pandemic. While CPM has announced it won't hold big rallies, Rahul Gandhi has cancelled all his remaining public meetings.

EC has issued new rules amid the massive spread of COVID-19 across India, curtailing campaigning to 7 PM. No campaigning is allowed between 7 PM and 10 AM and silence period has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining three phases. EC has stated that any violation of COVID guidelines will be sternly dealt with criminal action. It has also tasked organisers of public meetings, rallies to provide masks and sanitisers to every person attending these meetings at their own cost. It has also told star campaigners to demonstrate by their personal example to wear mask, use sanitisers & maintain social distance & put in place such crowd control measures. Inspite of TMC's demand, EC has denied clubbing of remaining election phases in one go. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 22, April 26 and April 29, the election results will be declared on May 2.