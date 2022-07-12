Mamata Banerjee Serves Phuchkas To Children At Roadside Stall In Darjeeling | Watch

On a three-day visit to Darjeeling, a West Bengal city situated in the foothills of the Himalayas, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was caught on Republic's camera serving phuckhas (golgappas) to children on Tuesday. One of the most common street foods, known by a variety of names like gupchup and golgappa, can be seen being prepared by the Trinamool Congress supremo, as the tiny tots stood in the queue with disposable bowls in hand, waiting for their turn to enjoy the delicacy at the food stall. They can be seen all elated, smiling ear to ear, amid camera flashes.

Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling

Mamata Banerjee arrived at Bagdogra Airport near Siliguri on the afternoon of July 11 to partake in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected members of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), where elections were held after a gap of 10 years.

Ten-month-old Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), helmed by former GTA chairman Anit Thapa, emerged victorious in the recently held GTA elections, winning 27 seats in the 45-member semi-autonomous council. BGPM is a breakaway faction of the Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) which boycotted the GTA polls held after a decade in the hills. Another newly floated outfit, Hamro Party, and the Trinamool Congress bagged eight and five seats respectively, while five independent candidates emerged victorious in the GTA polls held on June 26.