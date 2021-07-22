'Mamata Banerjee Should Focus On West Bengal': KP Maurya Affirms BJP's Victory In 2024

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had unveiled her plans for the 2024 General Assembly Elections. Several BJP leaders reacted to the development including UP's deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. Reacting to Banerjee's 2024 ambitions, Maurya suggested that she should 'focus' on her own state first. The BJP leader also affirmed that the saffron party will emerge victorious yet again under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

KP Maurya reacts to Mamata Banerjee's 2024 plans

"First, she should focus on her state, West Bengal. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is famous across the country," said KP Maurya "Under his leadership, BJP will get another big victory in the 2024 elections," Maurya added

Mamata Banerjee sounds poll bugle for 2024 elections

The TMC Chief on Wednesday announced her party's decision to enter national politics. Thanking the people of West Bengal for giving her a huge mandate in the recent state polls, Banerjee said that the state had fought against money, muscle, mafia power, and all agencies to win in the elections. In addition, she also attacked the BJP over a series of issues like the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Pegasus Snoopgate Row.

The TMC chief's nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee also said that his party will defeat the 'authoritarian' duo in 2024, thereby referring to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Banerjee stated that the party will work for the betterment of society and not be threatened by BJP’s intimidation tactics. Mamata Banerjee also revealed that she will be visiting the national capital and has therefore called upon opposition leaders to unite against the BJP. Earlier, TMC leader Madan Mitra exuded confidence that Mamata Banerjee will defeat PM Modi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Mitra said that the Mamata government will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.