Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP Over Post-poll Violence, Accuses Party Of Spreading 'fake News'

While addressing the West Bengal Legislative Assembly after swearing-in as the Chief Minister for the third time, Mamata Banerjee on Saturday slammed the Central Government on the issue of post-poll violence in the state and accused them of spreading 'fake news.'

The Chief Minister said, "Why is there so much discrimination with Bengal? They sent the central team within 24 hours of oath-taking. Actually, they (BJP) are not ready to accept the public mandate. I never support violence. They are spreading fake news and fake videos."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summoned the state Chief Secretary before 7 pm on Saturday over the post-poll violence. This comes after the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) failed to give Dhankhar the status report on the law and order situation. Moreover, the Governor was upset at not being forwarded the reports of the DGP and the Kolkata Police Commissioner.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

There has been massive post-poll violence which has reportedly claimed 16 lives so far in the state. While the Home Ministry sought a full report from the state government regarding the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers and sent a 4-member team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. CM Mamata Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful. Addressing a press conference last Tuesday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history.

On Thursday, Banerjee had announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons and informed that out of the 16 people who lost their lives, one person who was from Sanjukta Morcha, the other 15 individuals were associated with TMC and BJP. In another development, the Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the Advocate General to file an affidavit on the law and order situation in West Bengal.