Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP, Warns Voters 'food Offered By The Party May Contain Poison'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in the Purulia district, launched a scathing attack on the Bhartiya Janata Party and asked the people to be cautious and not take food offered by the saffron party as it may contain poison.

"BJP may offer you biryani as a treat after stealing the EVMs, but don't take it from them. Be alert," she said, making her apprehensions related to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) quite evident,

She, however, maintained that BJP will not be worshipped in the region like in the rest of India, because BJP worships riots. She added, "Riots cannot be worshipped."

BJP was not the only one at the receiving end of the attack, the next in the row was the Election Commission, which after ruling out the attack angle in the Nandigram incident, has left Banerjee quite miffed. Questioning its action of controlling the State police, she said, "If State police are being controlled, why not the police at the centre?"

Amit Shah holds rally in Gosaba, West Bengal

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister also held a rally for BJP in the Gosaba District of West Bengal to bolster its chances in the upcoming elections.

"PM Modi had established 115 schemes, of which Didi has created 115 scams," Shah said, reiterating that the benefits of the Centre's schemes did not trickle down to the people of West Bengal, and asserted that once the saffron party comes to power, it will form a Special Investigation Team to probe and find out those who siphoned off the money.

Reminiscing the last polls, he affirmed that Banerjee has not fulfilled her promises. "Didi hasn't fulfilled even 82 out of the 282 promises she made last time, he said. Touching upon her promise to make the Sundarban district, he said that the party will do it in a year.

West Bengal Polls

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from March 27, 2021. The polls will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Though the TMC enjoys 222 seats, it has a major threat from the saffron party, which has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and at present, has been holding rallies and proposing fancy schemes to bolster its chances in the polls.