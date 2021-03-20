Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Economy, Confident Of TMC's Win In West Bengal Election

Hitting out at Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday on Saturday alleged that "from note bandi to bank bandi", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "destroyed the economy" of India. Speaking at the Haldia rally, Mamata Banerjee called the BJP a "disgusting party". She added, in view of privatisation, "Bharatiya Janata Party will also sell Haldia port."

Mamata Banerjee takes dig at PM Modi during Haldia rally

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Trinamool Congress Chief said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of this country- from note bandi to bank bandi. They will soon sell Haldia port." She added, "Is BJP a political party? It is a disgusting party in India. Even the BJP girls are not safe in their party. The evil deeds of their leaders will come out. The BJP is the biggest Tolbaaz (extortionist) in India."

TMC Supremo further alleged, "In the name of PM Care Fund, lakh of crores got collected but people are not getting COVID-19 vaccine and the spread of Coronavirus has started again." Slamming the saffron party, the TMC leader said, "Industrialists know what is your condition. Every day, there's an income tax raid, every day someone is raided. BJP can't fight, they do not obey democracy, they threaten people. They torture mothers, sisters and take away farmers' land."

'My government will be formed in West Bengal': Mamata Banerjee

Confident of her win in the upcoming West Bengal election, Mamata Banerjee said, "It is not Delhi's election, it is Bengal's election and the TMC owns 222 seats here. Only my government will be formed in West Bengal." This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a huge rally in West Bengal's Kharagpur, where he said that, "Didi is standing like a wall in front of the development."

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.