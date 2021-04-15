Mamata Banerjee Slapped With FIR; WB CM Accused Of Instigating Violence In Sitalkuchi

In signs of trouble for West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, an FIR was lodged against her for allegedly instigating the violence in the Sitalkuchi constituency. This was based on a complaint by Siddik Ali Miah, the Cooch Behar district president of BJP's Minority Cell who alleged that her statement provoking women to gherao the Central Armed Police Forces resulting in villagers launching attacks on the paramilitary forces. Attaching a video clip of Banerjee's speech at the Mathabhanga Police Station, he demanded strict legal action against her.

His complaint read, "Being provoked by such provocative statement of Mamata Banerjee, the aforesaid villagers jointly with common intention tried to snatch firearms of the deployed paramilitary forces. The said villagers including women launched attack upon the paramilitary forces with the intention of causing bodily injury knowing it to be likely to cause the death of the deployed paramilitary forces. The entire incident took place due to criminal conspiracy and provocation of Mamata Banerjee, CM of WB and she is fully responsible for that."

Here is a copy of the complaint:

The Sitalkuchi violence

In a statement, the CISF said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching polling booth no.126 in Sitalkuchi on April 10. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegedly attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty.

CISF said that the mob then started approaching the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob. After more police party arrived at the spot, a few rounds were fired after which the crowd was dispersed. This resulted in the loss of 4 lives while three others were injured. Thereafter, the Election Commission adjourned the poll in polling booth no.126 based on the interim report from Special Observers.

A day earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the families of the individuals who were killed in the dastardly incident. The TMC supremo assured them that she would hold a probe into the firing and punish the guilty after returning to power. Moreover, she also promised to build a memorial for the "martyrs of Sitalkuchi".

