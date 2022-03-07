Mamata Banerjee Speaks On Her Plane's Mid-air Turbulence; 'No Report From ATC, DGCA Yet'

Three days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chartered flight reportedly ran into turbulence, the WB CM spoke on the incident, stating that her flight had escaped a possible collision with another plane. It is important to note that CM Banerjee was returning from Uttar Pradesh after campaigning for the Samajwadi Party for the Assembly polls.

Speaking to the media, the WB CM said, "Plane escaped collision due to pilot's efficiency. The plane climbed down 8,000 ft when another plane came in front of my aircraft suddenly. Not received any report from ATC and DGCA so far."

On March 5, the West Bengal government sought a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's aircraft encountering mid-air turbulence. The state government also wanted to know from the DGCA whether the route taken by the plane in which the CM returned to the city from Varanasi on Friday evening had been granted prior permission, a top official had informed.

However, an official of the DGCA said that they have already started working on the report. "We conduct investigations in all such cases and accord priorities where VVIPs are involved. We have already started working on preparing our report in this connection," he told news agency PTI.

Mamata's Flight Faces Mid-Air Turbulence

As per reports, WB CM Mamata Banerjee was on board a Dassault Falcon 2000, which is a 10.3-tonne lightweight plane with a capacity of carrying a maximum of 19 people, including two flight attendants.The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday demanded a high-level probe into the incident of the Falcon aircraft, hired by the state government for the WB Chief Minister, encountering a spot of air turbulence. TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy told PTI that it was a serious matter and posed a threat to the Chief Minister of a state.

"There should be a high-level probe by the DGCA covering all aspects from the aviation point of view. There should also be another probe by the Centre from the security aspect as the Chief Minister is entitled to Z category security," Roy had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: Pixabay, PTI