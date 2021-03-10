Mamata Banerjee Sustains Injury While Campaigning In Nandigram, Alleges She Was Attacked

Hours after filing her nomination from Nandigram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abruptly left her on-ground campaign on Wednesday. Claiming that she was attacked and sustained a leg injury, the TMC supremo was seen rushing towards her convoy. CM Mamata Banerjee has alleged that she was attacked by 4-5 people while she was campaigning, adding that no security official was present when she was attacked. The Bengal CM has said that she will lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission.

As per sources, the Bengal CM will be leaving for Kolkata soon after her alleged attack. As per her campaigning schedule, she was originally expected to spend another day in Nandigram. The alleged attack took place as the TMC chief was returning after performing a puja in a temple at Barulia Bazar in Nandigram.

BJP dismisses Mamata's claims

Dismissing Mamata's claims, BJP IT chief Amit Malviya said, "They are going from door-to-door, intimidating voters. Clearly, she is using the administration to further her campaign. Officials have been moving around her as if they were part of her cadre and not on duty. Given this scenario, it casts questions on the claims that she is making. If these claims were to be true, then bigger questions need to be raised on the police administration around her."

TMC to release poll manifesto

After filing her nomination for the Nandigram constituency in the upcoming Bengal polls, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will release her party's manifesto on Thursday at TMC's head office - Kaligaht, Kolkata. Confirming her battle against ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari at his home turf - Nandigram, Banerjee filed her nomination saying that Nandigram was not a new place for her, preferring it over Singur. Calling herself a tough "street fighter", the TMC supremo said, "I know that the people of Nandigram will vote for me."

Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2. Sources report that the manifesto will have '10 commitments of Mamata Banerjee' similar to Nitish Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' or DMK chief M K Stalin's '10 poll promises'. Moreover, sources state that the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, water supply with tap water connections, free ration delivery at home. BJP has reportedly attacked TMC over leaks in PDS, lack of tap water connections.

