Mamata Banerjee Takes A Jibe At BJP, Says 'will Have To Use Binoculars' To Find Party

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a jibe at BJP during a protest rally against Citizenship Amendment Act in Purulia town, West Bengal. Banerjee said that the BJP has lost its power over the country and it is only with the use of binoculars one can find BJP ruled States. She also urged the political parties and civil society groups to join hands and isolate the saffron party across the country.

Addressing the rally, Banerjee said, "We will have to use binoculars to see where is BJP, other than Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. BJP is planning to take away the citizenship of legal citizens. I would appeal to everybody to join hands against the BJP and isolate them everywhere," Banerjee said before the commencement of her 5-km-long protest march in Purulia town.

Mentioning that the BJP is trying to take away the citizenship of legal citizens of the country, Banerjee said she will not allow updating of National Population Register (NPR), which has already been stayed by her government.

Lashing out at the BJP government for trying to brand the protesters against CAA as "anti-nationals", she said, "Whoever is conducting peaceful protest is being termed as anti-national. I will not stop my protest until CAA is withdrawn. I will not stop my protest till the CAA is withdrawn. Just ensure that your names are there in the voters' list. The rest will be taken care of by me. No one will have to leave this country."

Anti-CAA protest led by Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has been leading protests against the NRC and the CAA for the last few weeks. She has led quite a few protest marches and has given speech after speech to put forward the points about what she claims the unjust nature of the NRC and CAA. She has also called for all opposition parties across the nation to come together against the CAA and the NRC.

The West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has stalled the preparation and updating of the National Population Register (NPR) process amid the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Banerjee has vociferously said, 'No CAA, No NRC' in West Bengal. She has written to several Opposition leaders for joint opposition to the Act. She has also suggested a UN-monitored referendum on the issue and has maintained that NRC and CAA will never be implemented in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has been among the leaders to voice out strong dissent against the Delhi police action against the protestors from Delhi's Jamia Millia University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh Muslim University where the protests turned violent with incidents of stone-pelting and damaging public property.

