After her triumphant re-election to the West Bengal Assembly, CM Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Bhabanipur MLA for the third time on Thursday in the presence of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. Along with Banerjee, Amirul Islam, and Jakir Hossain take oath as MLAs of Samsherganj and Jangipur respectively. As per the official data, Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-poll by 58,832 votes - defeating BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal. With her Bhabanipur bypoll victory, Banerjee has secured her third term as CM.

On Sunday, exalted at her victory, she said, "I didn't lose a single ward. Bhabanipur people today have seen. I have all won all the elections except the previous one." Stinging from her Nandigram loss, she said, "I would like to tell you all. A lot of conspiracies were created against us. I even hurt my leg on last election. I would like to thank all of you".

Meanwhile, her opponent BJP's candidate Priyanka Tibrewal termed herself the 'Man of the match'. Talking to reporters, she said, "I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes". Bypolls across three assembly segments in West Bengal – Bhabanipur, Samserganj, and Jangipur; and one in Odisha – Pipili-- took place on Thursday, September 30.

Violence on the campaign trail

On the last day of campaign, as BJP commenced its programme of 80 leaders going door-to-door in Mamata Banerjee's constituency got underway, BJP Vice-President Dilip Ghosh was gheraoed and attacked while attempting to enter Bhabanipur by TMC supporters. In the video, a crowd is seen gheraoing the leader, pushing and yelling at him, refusing him entry into the area. Sharing the same video from Dilip Ghosh's door-to-door campaign, Trinamool Congress accused BJP of threatening protestors as one of Ghosh's security brandished his gun at the crowds which had gheraoed the leader. Moreover, visuals from the ground show violent clashed between party workers of both parties with several sustaining injuries.

Moreover, on the day of polling, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal alleged that TMC MLA Madan Mitra purposely shut one of the voting machines at the polling booth of ward number 72 as he 'wants to capture the booth.' Similar allegations of voting manipulation were raised by BJP's Arun Singh, who claimed that machines in polling booths 124 and 126 have been shut down. A scuffle also broke out between TMC and BJP workers in which BJP leader Kapil Chaubey's car was vandalised. EC had called for early bypolls on the request of Banerjee as she to be re-elected by November 5 to remain West Bengal's CM - owing to her poll defeat in Nandigram against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari.