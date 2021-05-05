Mamata Banerjee Takes Oath As The West Bengal Chief Minister For The 3rd Consecutive Term

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister for West Bengal for her 3rd consecutive term at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. Banerjee was administered the oath by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar following her landslide victory in the recently-concluded assembly elections in the state.

Congratulating Mamata Banerjee on her victory, Governor Dhankhar said, "I express hope that governance will be according to the rule of law. We are in a very difficult situation, we are also getting reports from abroad about the violence taking place in the state. We must bring an end to this violence, I will be in touch with the CM over the same. I hope the CM will take all steps to restore rule of law."

Mamata Banerjee takes oath as the Chief Minister of #WestBengal for a third consecutive term. She was administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. pic.twitter.com/IXy05xNZPZ — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

BJP MLAs take oath against 'Politics of Hate'

The oath-taking ceremony was held in a subdued manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic with 67 invitees. Notable guests who were invited to the ceremony include former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, BJP state President Dilip Ghosh, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, poll strategist Prashant Kishor and others.

However, the BJP has boycotted the ceremony in protest against the violence that has engulfed the state after Mamata's victory. All elected BJP MLA's have reached the Hastings Election Office along with party president JP Nadda to assume oath against 'Politics of Hate' parallel to the CM's oath-taking ceremony.

West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2021

According to the Election Commission (EC), the TMC has won 213 seats while the BJP has garnered 77 seats in the 2021 assembly elections. Other alliances consisting of Congress-Left-ISF failed to bag even a single seat, while Independent candidates have bagged two seats. The results were a big leap for the saffron party which had won only 3 seats in the 2016 elections and has now managed to reach a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%.

Even though the TMC chief registered a double-ton victory, she lost the prestigious Nandigram seat to Suvendu Adhikari, the only seat she contested from. This means that Banerjee would have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office as the CM.