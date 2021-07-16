Mamata Banerjee Taunts PM For Praising Yogi Govt; Quips 'Why Were Bodies Floating In UP?'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding the Uttar Pradesh government's handling of the second wave of the pandemic and praising the law and order in the northern state. While referring to the "heinous" incidents" of rapes at Unnao and Hathras, Mamata Banerjee said that Uttar Pradesh as a state was "out of rule of law".

This statement by the West Bengal Minister came after PM Modi on Thursday had praised CM Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on COVID-19 and law and order during a programme at the Prime Minister's Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

CM Mamata attacks PM Modi

Stating that the Prime Minister knows very well that what is going on in Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee said that there is no rule of law in the state. Speaking about the COVID-19 situation in the state, she asked that what is the record, how many people died, can they show any record. "Uttar Pradesh is the baby of the government of India and that is why it is safe," the West Bengal CM added.

Mamata Banerjee said, "How are the dead bodies coming through Ganga? They have just sent the dead bodies through Ganga…Our holy Ganges, they carried all the dead bodies and it is coming through UP to Bihar to Bengal…."

Informing that the West Bengal government had recovered 8 corpses from the river Ganga, which had come floating down from Uttar Pradesh, Mamata Banerjee accused the Uttar Pradesh government of disrespecting the corpses. "Instead of creating the bodies, they were dumped in the river," she added.

The TMC supremo also announced that she would be visiting the National Capital soon. Although Mamata Banerjee didn't give a date for her visit, party sources said that she would be in Delhi between July 24 and 30, when the monsoon session of Parliament would be in full swing.

"If I am given time, I may meet the Prime Minister and President," she added. The dates for the visit, however, are not fixed, "she added.

CM Mamata is supposed to meet A-listed national leaders such as Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal. These meetings will happen in close coordination with NCP chief Sharad Pawar and poll consultant Prashant Kishor shall also be a part of these sessions.

(Image: ANI, PTI)