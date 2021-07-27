Mamata Banerjee Tells Republic On 3rd Front, 'people Of India Will Lead Opposition Unity'

The Opposition will unite on its own against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 national elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked if she will head the Opposition camp, the TMC supremo said that the country will lead the opposition unity and "we shall follow."

When Republic asked West Bengal CM whether opposition will unite this time, Banerjee said that "we should always be hopeful" and India will lead the opposition unity.

On meeting other party leaders, Banerjee said, "there are many friends in Opposition parties, we met and talked about the old days." She also mentioned that she will be having 'Chai pe charcha' with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday and will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Banerjee reached the national capital on Monday for her five-day visit. Earlier in the day, the Trinamool chief met former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. She is also expected to meet Abhishek Manu Singhvi in some time.

Meanwhile, Banerjee has requested PM Modi to allot West Bengal more COVID-19 vaccines based on its population and discussed development projects in the state. She also said that PM Modi should call an all-party meeting on the Pegasus 'snoopgate' row.

Mamata Banerjee's Delhi agenda

Banerjee's first visit to Delhi since the West Bengal polls victory is of great significance as the TMC has already notified its plan to go national. The Trinamool chief, who was elected chairperson of the Trinamool Parliamentary Party last week, has appealed for opposition unity.

Attacking the BJP, Mamata had earlier claimed that the saffron party will be removed from all the states. She also took her 'Khela hobe' slogan to the national level. "Khela will happen in all states until BJP is removed from the country," Banerjee had said alleging that BJP has endangered liberty and is misusing agencies.

