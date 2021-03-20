Mamata Banerjee Terms BJP 'Dusshasan-Duryodhan'; Says 'Modi Govt Will Sell Country Itself'

Lashing out that BJP, West Bengal CM termed the saffron party 'Dushasan-Duryodhan', while addressing a poll rally in Bengal's Panskura in East Midnapore on Saturday. Referring to her injured leg, the wheel-chair bound Trinamool chief said that if she 'kicked one shot, crores of their legs will not be able to do anything'. She also listed the Bengal government's many schemes, asking 'What development has happened in Delhi? Laddoo?'. Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Mamata: 'You are all Dusshasan-Duryodhan'

"BJP is now saying how I am going to play with an Injured Leg. With my one leg, I will kick such a shot, even your crores of legs cannot do that. You all are Duryodhan and Dusshashan," said Banerjee. READ | BJP registers complaint against CM Mamata with ECI over her remarks on HM Amit Shah

He added, "They(BJP) come here and say there has been no development in Bengal. What has happened in Delhi? ‘Laddoo’? Bangla has Krishak Bandhu, Taposini Bandhu. We have everything. What is in your govt? Notebandi. They are responsible for the sale of banks, railways, LIC, Air India, BSNL, Coal India. If they stay in power for a long time, they will sell the country as well."

Bengal poll battle

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.

TMC, on the other hand, has pushed Mamata Banerjee's 'Bengal's daughter' image, daring the BJP with its catch slogan 'Khela Hobe!' (Game is on). Taking up BJP's challenge, Mamata has filed her nomination from Nandigram, setting up a high-voltage battle against her former aide - Suvendu Adhikari. TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.

