Mamata Banerjee Thanks Everyone Post WB Victory; Issues Appeal Against Victory Processions

In her first reaction to TMC's stupendous victory in the West Bengal Election 2021 on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee profusely thanked everyone.

Written By
Akhil Oka

ANI


In her first reaction to TMC's stupendous victory in the West Bengal election, CM Mamata Banerjee profusely thanked everyone. Dubbing this as "West Bengal's victory", she requested people to not take out victory processions. This assumes significance as the Election Commission has banned all victory processions owing to the COVID-19 situation in the country. Earlier in the day, the EC directed the Chief Secretary of all 5 poll-bound states to file an FIR in each such case, suspend SHO of the concerned Police Station and report the action taken immediately of each such incidence.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee remarked, "This is Bengal's victory. I would like to thank everyone. I request all to not take out victory processions. I urge everyone to go back to their homes now."

Appealing to everyone to return to their homes, Banerjee added that she would formally interact with the media after 6 pm.  Incidentally, this was the first occasion after her accident that she was seen walking in public instead of using a wheelchair. 

Assembly election in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats were up for grabs and people were able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP sought to oust TMC and aimed at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha. 

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 82.49 per cent, 79.11 per cent, 76.90 per cent and 78.32 per cent respectively. According to the Election Commission of India trends as of 5.49 pm, TMC is leading in 204 seats whereas it has won three seats. On the other hand, BJP and its ally AJSU are ahead in 82 and one constituencies respectively. 

