Mamata Banerjee To Attend PM Modi's Meeting With CMs & Chief Justices In Delhi On April 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices on April 30. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is likely to reach the national capital Delhi a day in advance, i.e. on April 29. According to a report by ANI, the sources have revealed that the Prime Minister has called the meeting in order to discuss matters pertaining to courts across the country.

Last year, Mamata Banerjee had met PM Modi shortly after the Bengal elections victory, then later in the month of November to convey her state's demands. After becoming the CM for the third time, Banerjee stressed that "political differences should not impact Centre-State relations."

Furthermore, the TMC chief is attempting to pitch her party as the main alternative to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, PM Modi is focusing on the North-East. Other Opposition parties have censured Banerjee's plan, stating she is trying to build a tacit understanding with the saffron party. A few weeks ago, Banerjee had also called for a meeting with the Opposition leaders to discuss a strategy to counter BJP's influence in the country. She had expressed her concern over 'Central government's attack on the democratic fabric of the country'.

Mamata Banerjee takes a dig at BJP over Jahangirpuri demolition drive

Recently, the West Bengal CM also invited PM Narendra Modi to the Bengal Global Business Summit, where she seemingly took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Jahangirpuri demolition drive. While addressing leading industrialists like Gautam Adani, Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv Goenka and Sajjan Jindal, among others, CM Banerjee stated that her Trinamool Congress government does not want to 'bulldoze' as they don't believe in dividing the people, but they want to 'unite the people'.

She had said, "We don’t want to bulldoze. We don’t want to divide the people, we want to unite the people. Unity is our main strength, culturally you will be very sound if you are united. But, if you are divided, it will fall. The united family is a big and successful family."