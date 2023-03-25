Mamata Banerjee To Campaign For JDS Ahead Of Karnataka Polls, Says HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday during his Kolkata visit. The meeting was held between both leaders at Banerjee's residence in Kolkata's Kalighat.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy stated that they spoke about the forthcoming assembly polls and several other political developments. "Met Honourable West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkota and held talks. Earlier in the day, she extended a warm reception. We discussed forthcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, the success of Pancha Ratna Yatra and national political developments," tweeted Kumaraswamy.

Met Honourable West Bengal Chief Minister @MamataOfficial in Kolkota and held talks. Earlier in the day, she extended a warm reception.1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zewMJbQjc — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 24, 2023

In yet another tweet, the former Karnataka CM said the Trinamool supremo stated that CM Mamata has assured him to campaign for JDS ahead of polls and discussed working together with his party in national politics.

"West Bengal Chief Minister said that she will visit Karnataka to campaign for Janata Dal Secular besides discussing the need for both All India Trinamool Congress and JDS to work together at the national level," he added.

Honourable West Bengal Chief Minister said that she will visit Karnataka to campaign for @JanataDal_S besides discussing the need for both @AITCofficial & JDS to work together at the national level.3/3 pic.twitter.com/mJIgDjlqlX — ಹೆಚ್.ಡಿ.ಕುಮಾರಸ್ವಾಮಿ | H.D.Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) March 24, 2023

Notably, Mamata's meeting with Kumaraswamy comes a day after the West Bengal CM called on her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

This comes in the backdrop of Assembly elections in Karnataka that is scheduled in the coming months. The meeting between both leaders assumed significance amid efforts by several leaders of opposition parties to forge a united opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.