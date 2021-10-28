Mamata Banerjee To Embark On Maiden Visit To Poll-bound Goa Today

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee is all set to visit Goa on Thursday ahead of the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for 2022. CM Banerjee who will be on a three-day visit to Goa will be arriving on Thursday evening and will further hold multiple meetings with leaders, professionals, thinkers, intellectuals, and others during her stay. Banerjee will leave Goa on the morning of October 30.

Earlier on Wednesday, a TMC spokesperson informed about the same and said, "The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5:30 pm on 28 October." However, further details regarding her program schedule in Goa are yet to be shared by the party.

This being her first visit to the poll-bound state, TMC will be contesting the upcoming assembly polls in February 2022. After winning the West Bengal legislative Assembly elections earlier this year, the TMC announced its decision to contest the upcoming elections in Goa. The Bengal CM also took to Twitter to inform about her visit and wrote "Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations."

As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 23, 2021

The party is also appealing to other opposition parties, organisations, and people to join TMC for defeating the ruling BJP in Goa. Earlier in September, former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro and many other Congress leaders joined the TMC party and are now inviting other leaders to join.

TMC accuses BJP of damaging its hoardings in Goa

Earlier this week, several hoardings and posters of the Trinamool Congress were vandalised followed by black paint smeared on the face of CM Banerjee. Later, TMC accused the BJP of doing the same.

Condemning the vandalism, Goa TMC through a press release said that the photos where the hoardings were seen fallen are evidence of how the BJP has vandalised not just the Goa TMC's banners but has done so at the cost of Goans.

Meanwhile, Goa is all set for the upcoming Assembly elections to its 40 assembly constituencies scheduled for 2022. With other contesting parties, TMC and Aam Aadmi Party are the new entries in the 2022 Goa polls.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)