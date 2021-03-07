Mamata Banerjee To Lead Padyatra To Protest Against LPG Price Hike In Fresh Poll Stunt

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday will lead a 'padyatra' to protest against the steep LPG price hike, including LPG cylinders. Following her arrival from Kolkata on Saturday, the Chief Minister while speaking to reporters said that thousands of people, especially women, will assemble at Darjeeling More at 1 pm on Sunday to join the protest march.

READ | Pillion Earlier, Watch WB CM Mamata Banerjee Learn To Ride E-scooter & Lead Fuel Protest

Mamata Banerjee to lead a 'padyatra'

Claiming that the LPG cylinders would soon be beyond the reach of the common man, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said, "We need to organise massive demonstrations to make our voices heard."

The Chief Minister informed that many of the people who will be taking part in this protest rally will carry empty LPG cylinders to mark the protest. State Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya, who accompanied Banerjee to north Bengal said that the rally has been organised ahead of International Women's Day and scores of women should be joining the rally. Among others, TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty will also take part in the rally.

READ | Suvendu Adhikari To Battle Mamata Banerjee For Nandigram Seat; BJP Confirms 57 Candidates

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

READ | After Tejashwi, Akhilesh Says, 'will Campaign For Mamata Banerjee' Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

READ | 'Centre Will Reduce Fuel Price Before Assembly Elections': Mamata Banerjee Attacks Centre

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.