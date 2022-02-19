Mamata Banerjee To Meet CMs Of Non-BJP Ruled States In March, 2024 Elections On Agenda

In a bid to emerge as the major driving force of Opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states next month. Republic has learnt that the meeting is expected to be held after March 10, when results for the five states under polling are announced. The issue of the country’s federal structure and overstepping of constitutional rights by governors in the non-BJP states will also be discussed, sources have revealed. The TMC supremo will chair the discussion.

Earlier NCP's Nawab Malik had also confirmed the development and informed that all non-BJP parties will form an alternative to defeat the BJP in the 2024 general assembly elections. In addition to the WB CM, Telangana CM and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao is also set to meet Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, while Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin will hold a bilateral with Mamata Banerjee.

TMC builds UPA bloc sans Congress

The TMC first voiced its desire to fill in the shoes of the main Opposition party in December 2021. Meeting senior leaders such as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, Banerjee had stressed on the need to build a strong united force, outside the UPA, to lead the fight against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Taking an open dig at the Congress, she remarked that 'for those parties who can't fight' nothing can be done. When asked if the UPA under Sharad Pawar will be an alternative force, she stated 'What is UPA, there's no UPA anymore'.

Notably, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had earlier opined on the proposed meeting stating that it could shift the focus from securing a federal structure. In its mouthpiece, "People's Democracy", the CPI(M) also spoke about why the need for a united stand of the states in defending their rights "cannot be overstated". It added that Banerjee's call for the meeting with forging an alternative alliance of regional parties will lead to a detraction from the "serious business of protecting the federal principle".