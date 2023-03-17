Mamata Banerjee To Meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik During State Visit On March 21: Sources

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is expected to visit Odisha on March 21 for a meeting with her counterpart Naveen Patnaik, sources revealed. This comes just two weeks after she announced that she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone. Her announcement might prove to be a big setback for the opposition unity as major parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress have joined forces to oust the ruling BJP.

Notably, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also currently on his visit to Kolkata. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he informed them about his meeting with CM Banerjee and hoped for the ouster of the BJP. "I am going to meet Didi. I hope the way Didi fought the BJP, the BJP will be wiped out in the coming elections as well," Yadav said.

'We will stand alone': Mamata Banerjee

"We will stand alone. We are not aligning with anyone. People who want to defeat BJP will support TMC," the Bengal CM had said during the announcement earlier this month. CM Banerjee's party is coming off a loss in its own state as the joint candidate of Left-Congress-- Bayron Biswas-- won the seat by a margin of 22,986 votes in the Sagardighi by-poll. Following the loss, she lashed out at the 'unholy alliance’ between the Congress, Left, and the BJP. "This is unfortunate but it is also a lesson for us that we should not listen to CPI(M) or Congress," she said after the defeat. Meanwhile, sources say CM Banerjee is expected to hold talks with the Odisha CM regarding the alliance despite her vowing not to join forces with any other party.