Mamata Banerjee To Meet Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar In Delhi Amid Buzz Over Anti-BJP Front

Amid renewed buzz over the formation of an anti-BJP front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heading to New Delhi on Friday, where she will hold talks with several Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Banerjee, who is likely to spend a few days in the national capital, has apparently timed her visit around the monsoon session of Parliament as senior leaders of various parties will be in town at the time. However, the TMC Supremo has denied there is anything unusual about her visit.

"Every time after elections I visit Delhi to meet old and new friends. So, this time too, I would be going to Delhi for few days as the COVID-19 situation is presently under control," she told PTI.

Banerjee, arguably the most doughty Opposition face after the TMC's resounding victory in Bengal elections, now seeks a larger role in national politics and to become the rallying point for anti-BJP parties. According to a TMC leader, Mamata Banerjee is looking to reach out to non-BJP parties at the national level ahead of the general elections.

Mamata Banerjee to meet Sonia, Pawar, Kejriwal & others

"Mamata didi has further grown in stature after defeating the BJP in the assembly elections. She now wants to reach out to anti-BJP and non-BJP parties at the national level ahead of the 2024 general elections," a TMC leader said.

He said Banerjee will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, her Delhi counterpart, and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar during the visit.

The talk of an anti-BJP front got revived after senior leaders of various parties and prominent politicians congregated at Pawar's Delhi residence last month. However, there was no tangible movement in that direction at the meeting. The speculation about an anti-BJP coalition grew again after poll strategist Prashant Kishor held a string of meetings with Pawar and the Gandhis over the month.

While the main objective of the meetings is not clear yet, it is speculated that a broad-based coalition against the ruling NDA might have been on the agenda.