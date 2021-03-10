Mamata Banerjee To Release TMC Manifesto Tomorrow; Focus Likely On Job Push & Free Ration

After filing her nomination for the Nandigram constituency in the upcoming Bengal polls, TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will release her party's manifesto on Thursday at TMC's head office - Kaligaht, Kolkata. Confirming her battle against ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari at his home turf - Nandigram, Banerjee filed her nomination saying that Nandigram was not a new place for her, preferring it over Singur. Calling herself a tough "street fighter", the TMC supremo said, "I know that the people of Nandigram will vote for me." Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

Mamata to release manifesto tomorrow

Sources report that the manifesto will have '10 commitments of Mamata Banerjee' similar to Nitish Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' or DMK chief M K Stalin's '10 poll promises'. Moreover, sources state that the manifesto will focus on creating jobs, water supply with tap water connections, free ration delivery at home. BJP has reportedly attacked TMC over leaks in PDS, lack of tap water connections. READ | Suvendu offers late Congress MLA Somen Mitra's wife BJP ticket; Sikha seeks Sonia meeting

On the other hand, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari who has tagged Mamata as an 'outsider' in Bengal, will file his nomination from Nandigram on Friday. BJP Central Election Committee on Saturday, announced its candidates for the first two phases i.e - 57 candidates - which included ex-TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, former cricketer Ashoke Dinda and former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh. Adhikari has vowed to 'defeat Mamat by 50,000 votes in Nandigram, or quit politics'.

Taking up BJP's challenge, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday, announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhowanipore - where Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will contest. While she also hinted that she may contest from Tollygunj, TMC announced the candidate list for the 291 seats it will contest on. The 291-candidate list includes 50 women, 42 Muslim candidates. The TMC will not contest for 3 seats of north Bengal.

BJP's saffron push

The saffron party is gearing for a tough battle in Bengal - aiming to attain more than 200 seats, while not fielding a CM face yet. The BJP had already politically divided Bengal into five parts - North Bengal, Rath Bang (South Western District), Nabadwip, Medinipur and Kolkata, handpicking top leaders to work on booth levels in these regions. With over 65,000 booth committees and 14,000 Shakti Kendra constituted, the BJP has appointed five veterans as central observers - with the final call to be taken by Amit Shah.

Recently, PM Modi addressed a 10,000-strong crowd at Kolkata's Brigade parade rally on Sunday - touching on various issues like - Bengal's contribution to freedom struggle, TMC government's injustice, nepotism, Tolabaji, cut money, countering 'outsider' jibe, BJP's vision for Bengal, Mamata's scooty ride & her anger at Modi. BJP has also seen an inrush of disgruntled TMC leaders like - Suvendu Adhikari and his two brothers, Rajib Banerjee, Jitendra Tiwari, Vaishali Dalmiya, Dinesh Tiwari and recently Mithun Chakraborty. BJP eyes to forms its first government in Bengal where Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 194 of the 294-member assembly.