Mamata Banerjee To Reshuffle Bengal Cabinet On Aug 3, Days After Sacking Partha Chatterjee

In a big announcement, Mamata Banerjee on Monday confirmed that the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal Cabinet will be reshuffled and new appointments will be made. The development comes days after Banerjee sacked Partha Chatterjee from the Cabinet and all party positions as the Enforcement Direcotrate (ED) continues to probe Chatterjee in the SSC recruitment scam.

While addressing a press briefing, CM Mamata Banerjee announced that the Cabinet reshuffle will be done on August 3 (Wednesday). She further said the whole ministry won't be dissolved but 4 to 5 new faces will be inducted. Banerjee also said the reshuffle is important as it is impossible for her to handle the multiple ministries alone.

"We will do a reshuffle on Wednesday, there will be 4-5 new faces. Many of them are writing a lot. We don't have a plan to dissolve the whole ministry and form a new one. Yes, there will be a reshuffle. We have lost ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Sadhan Pande. Partha is in jail so all their work has to be done. Not possible for me to handle alone," said Mamata Banerjee.

We will do reshuffle on Wednesday, there will be 4-5 new faces: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/EmbwmRcc3e — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

After sacking arrested TMC leader Partha Chatterjee as a minister, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC president Mamata Banerjee had asserted that her party takes strict action against corruption.

Arrested Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee sacked from the cabinet

The Mamata Banerjee government on Thursday removed Partha Chatterjee from the ministry with immediate effect days after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, allegedly for misusing SSC recruitment and laundering money.

"Partha Chatterjee, minister in charge, department of industry, commerce and enterprises, department of information technology and electronics, department of parliamentary affairs and department of public enterprises and industrial reconstruction, is hereby relieved of his duties as MIC of the aforesaid department with immediate effect," an official order read.

The party's action comes after several party leaders, including TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya and others demanded the sacking of Chatterjee from the state Cabinet. It is worth noting that Trinamool's mouthpiece "Jago Bangla" has also stopped naming him either as a minister or the party's secretary-general. However, his name remains in the printer's line as its editor.

The ED arrested Chatterjee, who was also the secretary-general of the Trinamool Congress, on July 23, as a part of its probe into suspected irregularities in the School Service Commission's (SSC) recruitment efforts. Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of Chatterjee, was also arrested by the federal agency, and crores of rupees were seized from her multiple residences.

(Image: ANI)