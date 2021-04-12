Mamata Banerjee To Stage Dharna In Kolkata Against EC's Campaign Ban Over Remarks On CAPF

The Election Commission on Monday evening imposed a ban on campaigning for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The ban has been imposed in view of her provocative statement calling for a gherao of Central Paramilitary Forces, who have been deployed in the state for providing security during Assembly Elections and also for her appeals to minority community which the election commission found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Outraged by the 24 hours ban, Mamata Banerjee has decided to protest against the decision of the Election Commission. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and the West Bengal Chief Minister is determined to stage dharna in Kolkata. This comes as Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to address rallies in Kolkata but will not be able to do so after the Election Commission's decision.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee has called the poll body's decision as undemocratic and unconstitutional while announcing her dharna to be held at Gandhi Murti from 12 noon.

To protest against the undemocratic and unconstitutional decision of the Election Commission of India, I will sit on dharna tomorrow at Gandhi Murti, Kolkata from 12 noon. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 12, 2021

TMC has also decided to call April 13 as black day over the poll body's decision and the ruling party will also hold protests at different locations across the state against the Election Commission's decision. While speaking with Republic TV, TMC MP Saugata Roy called it a black day for democracy.

Mamata Banerjee's provocations

The TMC Supremo had been casting aspersion on the Election Commission and the Central Paramilitary Forces, accusing them of working at the behest of the BJP. The Election Commission had issued a notice demanding an explanation over her provocative remarks against the Central Paramilitary Forces deployed in the state to provide security.

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had accused the CRPF jawans of beating the polling agents and threatening the voters. The ruling party also alleged collusion of the CRPF with BJP and said that the central forces were creating hurdles for the voters and tried to influence them in favour of BJP. TMC had also lodged a complaint before the Election Commission against the CRPF Jawans. The ruling party came up with a long list of issues against the CRPF while lodging its complaint to the Election Commission while the CRPF refuted all the allegations and stated that its integrity is beyond doubt.

A day after the Nandigram ruckus in the second phase, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central forces had a role in the chaos which ensued at the Gokulnagar polling booth in Nandigram. Thereafter, while addressing a rally, Mamata Banerjee urged the people to gherao the Central Paramilitary Forces after which the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over her provocative statements.

Later, during phase-4 of the assembly elections, four locals got killed after hundreds of people surrounded Central forces guarding the booths in the Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar. The local police stated that the miscreants attempted to snatch weapons and attack the Central forces compelling them to open fire in self-defence. BJP has blamed Mamata Banerjee's provocations for the Cooch Behar violence.

The Poll Body, in a separate notice, had also sought an explanation over her appeals to the minority community in violation of the model code of conduct (MCC). Mamata Banerjee had appealed to the Muslim community to not divide their votes while asking the Hindu community to not come under the influence of the BJP.

"I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (Shaitaan) who has taken money from BJP. He (possibly Suvendu Adhikari) passes many communal statements and initiates clashes between Hindus and Muslims. He is one of the apostles of BJP, a BJP comrade. The comrades of CPM and BJP roaming around with money given by BJP to divide minority votes. Please don't allow them to do so," Mamata Banerjee had said in a rally.

BJP leader and former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had then lodged a complaint to the Election Commission over the use of communal remarks. Upon inquiry, the Election Commission found it to be a violation of MCC and issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee demanding an explanation in 48 hours.

The elections in the state of West Bengal have been embroiled in controversial statements and political mudslinging, besides the alarming surge in the incidents of political violence. While four phases of the Assembly elections have been concluded, the polling for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.