Mamata Banerjee To Take Oath As West Bengal CM For The Third Term Today At Raj Bhavan

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to take oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday following her victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. Mamata Banerjee who is staring at her third tenure will take oath at 10.45 am at the Raj Bhavan. The oath-taking ceremony will be a low-key affair due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

Banerjee, who lost from Nandigram despite the astounding Trinamool victory, can be sworn in as the CM but will have to get elected to the assembly within six months of assuming office.

List of guests invited for the oath-taking ceremony:

Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee

Biman Bose

Dilip Ghosh

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Manoj Tigga

Biman Banerjee

Subrata Mukherjee

Partha Chatterjee

Prashant Kishor

Abhishek Banerjee

Dev (Deepak Adhikari)

Sourav Ganguly

Abdul Mannan

West Bengal elections and TMC's victory

Mamata Banerjee on Monday met state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and staked claim to form the government after TMC's landslide victory in the assembly elections. The TMC defeated the BJP with a clear majority. The EC's data states that the TMC won 213 seats while the BJP garnered 77 seats. However, the other alliance consisting of Congress-Left-ISF had failed to win a single seat. On the other hand, independent candidates have bagged two seats. The BJP gained 74 more seats than the previous election with a vote share of 38.13% against TMC's 47.94%. Even so, Mamata Banerjee was defeated by her ex-aide Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram who had joined the BJP.

