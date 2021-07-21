Mamata Banerjee To Unveil Plans For TMC's Entry Into National Politics On Martyr's Day

With an aim to enter the fray of national politics, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding a press conference on Wednesday (July 21) to unveil her plans. Interestingly, the Chief Minister selected July 21 to make an official announcement as it is the day when the state celebrates its Martyr's Day. An emotional appeal is expected from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief in the slew of events planned. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has robustly countered the Chief Minister as it has scheduled protests against her at Delhi's Raj Ghat for the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

"I urge all my brothers & sisters to join me today at 2 PM in a virtual meet to honor the brave souls," tweeted CM Mamata.

My heartfelt tribute to the 13 innocent lives that were lost on this day in 1993. I urge all my brothers & sisters to join me today at 2PM in a virtual meet to honor the brave souls.



Our voices against those committing inhumane atrocities shall keep growing louder.#ShahidDibas — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 21, 2021

This year, Bengal's ruling reign expanded its plans to mark what it calls the Martyr's Day with highlighted events in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, the TMC has planned virtual events across the country as screens have been put up in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, Bihar and Delhi for citizens to witness her address. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee initiated this move to project herself as the main opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after defeating him in the 2021 WB Assembly Elections.

TMC leader Madan Mitra earlier claimed that the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election is the 'deciding factor' for the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh is a deciding factor in 2024 General elections and BJP is going to lose in 2022 UP Assembly polls: TMC leader Madan Mitra pic.twitter.com/GKyfX5zSoO — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Bengal BJP leader Arjun Singh spoke to Republic on Mamata Banerjee's decision to enter National Politics.

"Someone who called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda outsiders when they were fighting West Bengal elections is now trying to enter National Politics," taunted BJP's Arjun Singh.

BJP's counter-attack on TMC

Responding to the TMC's decision to enter national politics, State BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday (July 20) affirmed that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will not succeed. According to him, the TMC's earlier attempts to form a national front had failed in the 2019 General Election as the BJP was re-elected with an even bigger majority. Moreover, he highlighted that the ruling party in WB had no footprint in any of the states either. Taking a swipe at the TMC, the Medinipur MP claimed that the TMC is seeking the support of other parties to salvage its own political fortunes.