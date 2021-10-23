Mamata Banerjee To Visit Goa On Oct 28, Urges Political Parties To Join TMC Against BJP

After a clash with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in Tripura, now West Bengal's ruling party All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) has decided to take on BJP's Goa delegation. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced that she will be visiting Goa on 28th for her 'maiden visit' and to launch election campaigns. The Assembly Elections in the state are scheduled in 2022.

The TMC supremo said 'people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years'.

As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 23, 2021

Mamata Banerjee confident of forming Government in Goa:

Together, we will usher in a new dawn for Goa by forming a new govt that will truly be a govt of the people of Goa and committed to realising their aspirations! #GoenchiNaviSakal (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 23, 2021

Congress, Shiv Sena to join TMC for Goa elections?

Recently, several Goa Congress leaders had jumped ship to join Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Trinamool Congress has yet again welcomed leaders from the grand old party's Goa unit. On Wednesday, North Goa Congress Seva Dal Chief Ulhas Vasnkar along with a few other social activists joined the TMC. Apart from them, Former General Secretary of INC Mahila Wing, Priya Rathod too joined the Trinamool Congress. This was reported days after former Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizhino Faleiro joined the TMC.

BJP's strategy for Goa elections

Meanwhile, the ruling party is expected to welcome Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) as Goa election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis had met MGP leader Sudin Dhavalikar in the previous week. As per sources, MGP has sought to contest on 8 seats and demanded that Dhavalikar should be made a Governor in any state in lieu of an alliance with the saffron party for the 2022 Goa election. Founded by Dayanand Bandodkar, MGP was the ruling party in Goa from the first Assembly polls in 1963 to 1979.

The battle of politics in Goa

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Goa, Congress won the highest 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting the BJP to 13. However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80% jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji. Additionally, Mamata Banerjee's TMC is also eyeing the Goa polls and recently inducted former Goa Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro in the party.