Mamata Banerjee To Visit Meghalaya Soon To Expand Party Wings After 12 MLAs Join TMC

Mamata Banerjee, the leader of the Trinamool Congress, is expected to visit Meghalaya before Christmas with the goal of spreading the party's wings there, according to a top party source. In the first schedule, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will travel to Assam on December 20 to perform puja at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. The next day, she will travel by road to Shillong, according to a party source. Mukul Sangma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Meghalaya Assembly, and 11 Congress members joined the TMC in November, giving it a boost in the north-eastern state. Mamata Banerjee is also expected to travel to Goa on December 13 with TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee, where she will oversee the party's expansion and present the plans for the state Assembly election in February 2022.

"The chief minister will oversee the party work in Shillong and hold meetings with TMC leaders in Meghalaya. She may also address the press there," the source said.

Mamata Banerjee to visit Meghalaya before Christmas to expand TMC

Following Sangma's political coup on November 25, the TMC has emerged as the main opposition party in the Meghalaya assembly. Ten Congress turncoat MLAs filed individual responses to a show-cause notice issued by Meghalaya Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Wednesday, asserting that their merger with the Trinamool Congress was lawful and requesting him not to dismiss them. After former chief minister Mukul Sangma persuaded 11 other MLAs to join the TMC, the Congress filed a protest with the Speaker demanding the dismissal of ten turncoat members under the Constitution's tenth schedule regulations.

While leading nine other MLAs in submitting responses to the show-cause notice, Sangma claimed that the Congress MLAs' merger with the TMC met all of the standards set down in paragraph 4 of the Constitution's tenth schedule. "The petitions filed against the 10 MLAs were nothing but a reflection of the attempt to have a concocted storey with complete misinterpretation and distortion of facts," Sangma said, criticising the Congress for seeking their disqualification. Separate petitions against two additional turncoat MLAs, TMC state president Charles Pyngrope and Shitlang Pale, will be filed soon, according to Congress legislature party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh.

