Mamata Banerjee Upps Ante; Tells North-east States To Stall NPR, Pass Anti-CAA Resolutions

Furthering her anti-NPR campaign, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday has urged north-east states to stall the national population register (NPR) updation process. Moreover, she advised all states including those ruled by BJP to read the law before starting the process in their states. She also urged all the states to pass anti-CAA resolutions, while West Bengal itself has not done it yet.

"I appeal to governments of all northeastern states and BJP ruled states including Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Arunachal, Manipur and other opposition (ruled) states that before taking any decision on starting this process, the state governments should study the law carefully. In the name of the so-called NPR, there are so many conditions that are related to NRC. I will advise them to not participate in the process and to pass resolutions against CAA,"she said, talking to ANI. The Bengal assembly passed an anti-NRC resolution on September 7.

On December 16, West Bengal government stayed the preparation/updation of the National population register (NPR) process in the state, directing the Census cell that no census activities will be taken up without clearance from the West Bengal government. Following Bengal, Kerala too stalled the process. West Bengal also skipped the Congress' all Opposition party meet on CAA and the Centre's NPR meeting. Several other states like Rajasthan, Telangana, Maharashtra are mulling to stay the process or not.

The Kerala government earlier this week moved the Supreme Court against the CAA, seeking to declare it “violative of the principles of equality, freedom, and secularism enshrined in the Constitution”. On its heels, the Punjab government too passed a resolution demanding to scrap the contentious law. Next, Rajasthan has declared it will pass a resolution against the law on January 24, the first day of its next session. Several states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, and other non-BJP states are mullling the same, while openly opposing CAA-NRC-NPR.

