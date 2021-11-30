Mamata Banerjee Visits Mumbai; Nawab Malik Opines On Prospect Of NCP-TMC Alliance

As West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik informs that the state government is ready for an alliance with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for a united opposition. This comes ahead of the WB CM's scheduled meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Nawab Malik said, "We are making efforts for uniting opposition parties. It's been our stand. From day one, Sharad Pawar has said, without Congress, there cannot be unity of opposition. NCP has a clear stand that opposition should come together. TMC and Congress differences can be sorted out. We will make efforts for that."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena on Tuesday stated that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will be unable to meet the TMC chief due to his ill health. Banerjee had announced that she will be discussing certain state-related issues with the Sena chief. The 61-year-old Shiv Sena Supremo recently underwent minor surgery for his spine and is recuperating. However, Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray will be meeting Mamata at Trident on Tuesday evening.

Mamata Banerjee's Mumbai visit

Banerjee is on a three-day visit to Mumbai from November 30. She is also expected to meet industrialists in Mumbai on December 1 and invite them to Bengal Global Business Summit, to be held in April next year. Banerjee has been eyeing to make inroads into western India as TMC aggressively campaigns against BJP in Goa.

Mamata Banerjee's recent Delhi visit

In July, Banerjee embarked on a 5-day journey to Delhi huddling up with many Opposition leaders, hinting at a 2024 coalition spearheaded by her. After meeting top Congress leaders - Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma, she also met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence where her son Rahul Gandhi was also present. Later, the CM met with her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal along with her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and claimed 'Khela will happen across India'.

Since then, Congress-TMC ties have soured as several top top-notch Congress leaders have jumped ship to TMC like - ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro, Sushmita Dev, ex-Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, Kirti Azad. On Monday, TMC refused to attend the Opposition party convened by Congress stating it was neither an electoral ally nor a govt partner of Congress. TMC, which is expanding into Goa, Tripura, eyes to emerge as a focal point of Opposition parties for a probable 2024 battle between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi.

