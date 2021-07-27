Mamata Banerjee Visits PM Modi For 'courtesy Meeting'; Discusses Vaccines & WB Name Change

In a key development, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee visited 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to pay a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Speaking to the media after the meeting, which happened to be the first one after the Bharatiya Janata Party and Trinamool Congress clashed in the West Bengal assembly election, the Chief Minister underlined that it was nothing but a 'courtesy meeting', as per the protocols specified in the Constitution of India.

She pointed out that she raised two important issues during the meeting. "I discussed the issue of COVID-19 and the need for more vaccines and medicines in the state. I also raised the pending issue of the change of name of the state." Pointing out that, she was not authorized to put the statement of the Prime Minister in the media, she put forward his reply in a few words-"We will see".

She added that PM Modi, during the meeting was in a good mood, and appeared healthy - both 'healthwise and mindwise'.

Mamata Banerjee on By-polls and her race to become WB MLA

Mamata Banerjee made it clear that she did not address the issue of By-poll elections with the Prime Minister. "We have addressed the issue before the Election Commission of India. By-polls for many constituencies across states is pending, and similar is the situation in West Bengal." The Chief Minister added, "Right now when the positivity rate in the state is approximately 1 percent, the by-polls can be held. Once the third wave approaches, the polling process would once again be stalled for an indefinite period.

It is pertinent to mention here that on July 15, a delegation comprising six Members of Parliament met the Election Commission, and requested for early by-polls. The lingering requests for early by-polls come as Mamata Banerjee, who lost the election from Nandigram, as per the set protocols, needs to get elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state.

Mamata Banerjee replies on speculations of 'third front'

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to address the speculations of the coming up of the third front to challenge BJP-led NDA in the 2024 assembly elections. At first, she tried to explain her meeting with senior Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Anand Sharma in New Delhi, as a 'reunion of friends'. She then went on to inform that she would also be meeting the party with the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

When Republic Media Network asked her again on the third front, she indirectly agreed, "Like-minded parties should always work together. There are hopes, the world is surviving on hope'.

She also took the opportunity to mention that plans of her meeting the President seems dicey."He has given me time for the day after tomorrow, I have got both the doses of vaccination, but they are asking for RT PCR." Referring to herself as an 'outsider in Delhi', she asked, "Where will I get an RT-PCR done?"