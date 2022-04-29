Mamata Banerjee Wades Into Language Row; Says 'Will Discuss With Other Chief Ministers'

Breaking her silence on the language row, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refrained from immediately criticising the clamour for increasing the use of Hindi. Speaking to the media at the state secretariat on Thursday, she contended that the common people should be asked for their opinion on this debate. Moreover, the TMC supremo noted that a collective decision on the use of Hindi will be taken after discussing this with her counterparts in other states. Her nuanced stance assumes significance as her party is seeking to expand its outreach across the nation, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"Our country is a vast country with different languages and mother tongues. I am not going to say anything about this (debate over Hindi) because I have to discuss it with other chief ministers. There will be a collective decision," Ma mata Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

The language row

Chairing the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed that the importance of Hindi will increase as PM Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language. He also informed the members that now 70% of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi. While observing that it is time to make Hindi an important part of the unity of India, Shah clarified that it should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

Subsequently, Congress came down heavily on Amit Shah arguing that he is doing a great disservice to Hindi by imposing it on the country. The language row was reignited on Wednesday when Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn claimed on Twitter that Hindi is India's 'national language' in response to a comment by Kannada actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeep. While both actors called it a truce soon after, the row escalated after politicians across party lines in Karnataka slammed Devgn's ignorance as Hindi is only the official language of the Union government.