Mamata Banerjee Wants To Weaken Congress, Says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury On UPA Finished Jibe

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday, December 1, said that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee wants to weaken the Congress Party and NCP chief Sharad Pawar is being dragged into the matter. This comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Mumbai and hinted at the formation of a third front against the NDA.

Questioning why Shard Pawar name is being dragged in the matter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters, "This is the conspiracy of Mamata to defame Pawar."

Referring to Mamata's intention to unite parties and tackle BJP, he said, "BJP has lost its ground but Mamata has decided to supply oxygen."

He further mentioned that Mamata Banerjee's approach has always been to weaken the Congress party.

Earlier in October, referring to Mamata as the middleman of PM Modi, the Congress leader had stated, "Mamata Banerjee is helping BJP by opposing Congress. Looks like they had an agreement that 'Delhi yours, Kolkata ours' otherwise she wouldn't have spoken useless things about Congress."

Stating that there is no UPA (United Progressive Alliance) left, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, said, “What’s UPA? There’s no UPA now.”

While reacting to Mamata's 'no UPA' remarks, Congress Secretary KC Venugopal said that defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) without the grand old party is merely a dream.

He told ANI, “Everybody knows the reality of Indian politics. Thinking that without Congress anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream.”

Mamata meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

During her three-day visit to Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee met NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday and discussed the strategy for all Opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the next elections.

Earlier in the day, the TMC Chief met Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who welcomed her to the state.

