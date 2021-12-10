Mamata Banerjee Warns MP Mahua Moitra Over Politics Within TMC; Gives Her 'clear Message'

In a video has gone viral on social media, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is seen to be seemingly receiving a scolding from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the clip, which is reportedly of an internal administrative meeting on Thursday, the Krishnanagar MP is seen sitting silently and nodding her head as Mamata Banerjee continues to speak on the mic in Bengali.

In the video, Banerjee said, "Mahua, let me give you a clear message here. I do not know who is against whom and I don't believe in rajneeti (politics) of putting things up on YouTube, paper and digital. This type of politics cannot go for long. One person cannot stay in the same place forever, this is not right. And when the polls come, the party will decide whom to contest or not."

As per reports, there was some factionalism in the party unit Nadia district. The Chief Minister was reportedly unhappy about it ahead of municipal polls and called an administrative review meeting at Krishnanagar to address party workers.

Adhikari hits out at Mamata, alleges misbehaviour towards MLA & MPs

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday attacked Mamata Banerjee for her alleged misbehaviour towards elected MPs and MLAs in public. He called it one of the main reasons for quitting TMC a year ago. On West Bengal Chief Minister's outburst on Mahua Moitra, Adhikari said that Banerjee should not have insulted an elected representative in this way.

"Mamata Banerjee is unmindful of the reaction of the families of the people's representatives and their sentiments if their near ones are publicly scorned in a live programme telecast in different channels...No leader with self-respect can work under Mamata Banerjee," he said, reported PTI.

Reacting to Suvendu Adhikari's remarks, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh asked BJP to not meddle with TMC's affairs where "everyone considers Mamata Banerjee as his/her guardian." He also alleged that Adhikari himself used to misbehave in the past in TMC's unit in Purba Medinipur.

Ghosh said that Adhikari is "inventing" new reasons every other day to justify his decision to quit TMC. "But he never mentions the sole reason - that is to escape being hounded by CBI and the ED as he was a key accused in cases being probed by the central investigating agencies."