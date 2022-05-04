Mamata Banerjee Will Be PM In 2024, Abhishek Banerjee CM, Says TMC MP; Later Deletes Tweet

Trinamool Congress TMC MP Aparupa Poddar on Tuesday tweeted that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will become the Prime Minister of India in 2024 and Abhishek Banerjee will be made the Chief Minister of Bengal in 2024. This came after TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter, and wrote that Abhishek Banerjee would become chief minister of West Bengal in 2036.

TMC MP Aparupa Poddar on Tuesday tweeted, "In 2024, Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Prime Minister by an RSS-selected President; Abhishek Banerjee will become the Chief Minister of Bengal."

The tweet was later deleted by the TMC MP and when asked about it by the media, Poddar said, "It is true that we want to see Mamata Banerjee becoming the PM in 2024."

We want to see the development in the country that West Bengal has seen. If that happens, then obviously Abhishek Banerjee should become the chief minister of the state.

”Earlier on Monday, Kunal Ghosh tweeted, “As a soldier of the Trinamool Congress, I can say that Mamata Banerjee will be the chief minister of Bengal till 2036. And in 2036, she will be present as a guardian at a ceremony where Abhishek Banerjee (Mamata’s nephew) will be sworn in as the chief minister".

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) returned to power in the Assembly elections in May last year. The TMC government has planned to celebrate the completion of the first year of its third consecutive term on May 5.

West Bengal bypolls

In Bengal, the by-elections were necessitated after Babul Supriyo who is a two-time BJP MP, quit the party and joined TMC in October last year, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

In the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, around 66.42% voting was recorded and 41.23% polling was recorded in the Ballygunge assembly seat.

The Asansol bypoll was conducted on April 12 while results are to be declared on April 16. It is to be noted that TMC won the assembly elections held last year against the BJP. In the said elections, Agnimitra Paul registered a win in a fight against the then TMC MLA Sayani Ghosh.

Supriyo had defeated TMC candidate Moon Moon Sen in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, by a massive margin of 1,97,637 votes, securing 51.56% of the total votes polled. Supriyo's victory margin was 70,480 votes in 2014.

