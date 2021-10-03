Mamata Banerjee Wins Bhabanipur Bypoll; Terms It As 'strong Reply To Centre's Conspiracy'

After registering a landslide victory in Bhabanipur by-polls, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Centre of 'hatching a conspiracy' to remove the Trinamool Congress from power. Expressing gratitude to the public for voting for her, Mamata Banerjee said that the voters gave a befitting reply to the alleged conspiracy. The West Bengal CM also expressed her gratefulness to the Election Commission for conducting by-poll elections within the set period of six months. The by-polls were very crucial for Mamata as victory or loss in it was to decide her fate as Chief Minister.

"We contested in three constituencies, we have already won in Bhabanipur, and are hopeful that we will win the other two as well," Mamata said, adding that she has never lost in polls, except the last time in Bhabanipur against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari. The TMC supremo in her presser, blamed on BJP's conspiracy.

As per the official data, Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-polls by 58,832 votes. Besides Bhabanipur, TMC's candidate Zakir Hossain has won the Jangipur seat by a margin of 92,232 votes while Amirul Islam, TMC's candidate from Samsherganj seat, has won by a margin of 26,111 votes. This is in line with Mamata Banerjee's claim made before the elections that the TMC will win all three seats.

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal calls herself 'Man of the Match'

In spite of losing against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur by-polls, BJP's candidate Priyanka Tibrewal called herself 'the man of the match'. Speaking to the media, Priyanka explained her statement saying, "I contested the election in Mamata Banerjee's stronghold and got more than 25,000 votes."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has written to the TMC-led West Bengal government directing them to disallow all victory celebrations or processions taking place during or after the counting of votes for by-elections keeping to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Further, the commission asked them to take necessary steps to avoid any incidents of post-poll violence. The order to look into the situation comes after several incidents of violence were reported in the state since the by-poll nominations were announced. Earlier, violent clashes had broken out in West Bengal after the Assembly poll results announcement on May 2 following which, a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs had visited to look into the matter.