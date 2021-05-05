Mamata Banerjee Won Election, Lost Humanity; Starts Term With Blood On Hands: BJP's Nadda

In the wake of the unabated political killings in West Bengal after the election results which has also been raised by Congress and Left, BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday said CM Mamata Banerjee is starting her third term with blood on her hands. Addressing a press conference after taking stock of the political killings and vandalism, Nadda said Mamata Banerjee might have won the election but lost humanity.

The press conference started with disturbing visuals of all the deceased grassroots workers of BJP who were killed in the violence and also the firsthand accounts of people who suffered the vandalism and rioting.

The BJP President said the killings in Bengal post-election results reminded him of the Direct Action Day of 1946 which was orchestrated by Muslim League leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah (also the founder of Pakistan). The Direct Action Day of Jinnah is responsible for the killing of thousands of people of Bengal while many were left homeless due to the communal riots.

"These killings remind me of the partition era and Direct action day. TMC workers targeted BJP grassroots workers, their families have been attacked. Especially the target were women. They were molested and raped, Homes looted and plundered.

While speaking of the rising number of casualties, he said, "Last I checked 11 people had died, but now the death toll has increased to 14. I don't know when this tally will stop. It is worrying. BJP stands strongly with BJP cadres and we will fight till the conclusive end," Nadda asserted as he went on to criticise the "human rights champions" for their silence on the killings. He affirmed that BJP which is in opposition in Bengal will fight the violence democratically.

"This is a state-sponsored attack. We will fight this democratically. Human Rights champions have sealed their lips, do they do selective human rights? Political parties have also not condemned this violence. This is double standards," he said while pointing out on political parties across India congratulating Mamata Banerjee for her victory, but remaining silent on the political killings.

Political killings and vandalism in West Bengal after election results

The Trinamool Congress has refuted the violence calling the videos and images of victims as fake and old dated. Nadda during his press conference challenged to prove the videos of violence as fake. He even said BJP being an opposition in the state will keep demanding answers such as the FIRs filed on the violence and what actions have been taken by state machinery on the violence.

Nadda arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday to take stock of the violence and also to meet the bereaved families. Violence broke out in parts of West Bengal on Sunday evening even as trends and results poured in from the assembly election. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and a party office at Arambagh was set ablaze. The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated the Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also attacked.

BJP's Arambagh office was set ablaze after the party’s candidate Madhusudan Bag defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by around 7,100 votes. A BJP office in Siuri was ransacked and the local leader’s tractor was set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire. BJP candidate Mihir Goswami's car was damaged as he won against senior TMC leader Rabindranath Ghosh in the Natabari constituency. The Congress and Left have also slammed the TMC over the violence, whereas the TMC has called that the violence visuals outdated and fake, while adding that its own cadre are the ones being attacked. Hundreds of the BJP supporters and workers have fled the state and have taken refuge in Assam.

